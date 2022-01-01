Kenneth Lee

Kenneth Lee is a lifelong resident of Brooklyn and a strong advocate for his community. At Medgar Evers College, he served as the Class President as a Freshman and a Sophmore. He represented almost 1500 students, and successfully secured $70,000 in grants during the COVID-19 pandemic and organized the student body against the mismanagement of the school. He is currently serving as a board member of Black Lives Matter Brooklyn. They organize food distributions, support missing person searches, and partner with local non-profits for the betterment of the community.