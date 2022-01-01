Kepler’s Third Birthday!
Hi friends! Story time! Every year in honor of my birthday, dad contributes to a rescue-centric charity or local shelter: either financially or by providing toys, food, and/or volunteering time. In our little community, all of us are so deeply loved, and incredibly blessed to have paw-rents and friends that ensure our comfort and well-being every day, but there are many doggos out there who aren’t as fortunate and could use our love, encouragement and a helping hand. Please ask your paw-rents to celebrate my third birthday, in lieu of gifts or treats, by filling up your re-usable goody bags (after enjoying your yummy treats and toys of course!) and bringing them to a local animal shelter or pet rescue of their liking! If they would prefer to help out virtually, we've linked to a few causes that we have supported over the last three years, in case they would like to learn more or are looking for a place to start :) I may not know any math, but I do know that lots of little helping paws, make a big difference. Thanks and much love, — Kepler!
Hope For Paws!
We rescue dogs, cats and other types of animals suffering on the streets or neglected in the wild.
Muttville Senior Dog Rescue
Muttville is changing the way the world thinks about and treats older dogs