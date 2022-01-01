Kerri Welch

Hi, Im Kerri! Born and raised in small town Ms (still here and loving it). I married my best friend 2 months shy of my 19th birthday. We have two amazing children Della (6), and Silas (1). I am a hairstylist, salon owner, and entrepreneur. I have a passion for helping others achieve financial independence and success in our industry. My enneagram is a 3 The Achiever with a fear of being worthless, which is why I have no chill when it comes to my goals. Im glad to share this virtual space with you.