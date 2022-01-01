Kesha Wafer

My client dedication and love of helping others are what motivate me most. As a long time Fresno resident, my family and I enjoy attending community and sporting events as well as traveling. Being a Clovis West High School Alumni, has kept me connected to the Fresno area. The sense of community that Fresno brings, is what kept my husband and I here to raise our family. Buying our first home in Fresno, fueled my interest in Real Estate. My passion is meeting new people and helping clients find the right house to call home. Having somewhere to go is Home. Having someone to love is Family. Having both is a Blessing. If you or someone you know are looking to buy or sell, let me assist you in finding a place to call Home. DRE#02073859