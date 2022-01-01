Kessnubian

Hello world my name is brandon aka kess nubian but mostly known as kess i am a local producer from jersey city and born in bk new york i worked with local artist talent from different parts of my country and also done bg music for large ytubers that i have gained lots of views with my credits are as follow Kt rasta vito veez neuchi 2x og product all viral access media savage life gaming sntv ap quando dano gz malcom carter Im also google verified and i have worked with about 100 different artist from across the world on bandlab ! If u want any beats email is below [email protected]