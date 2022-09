KeyDayoungan

The 17 year old artist is much known for his melodic singing / rapping style. Even though he maybe 16 he has clocked almost 700k veiws in total on instagram alone with 22.6k followers. He goes by KeyDayoungan. The artist has had a passion for music since he was about 7. He looks up to rappers/ artist which he has "Quando Rondo", YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Tjay and J.I The Prince of N.Y... since they all give a similar style.