Ki.IX Official

Some people chase waves, others ride them, I create waves! I am your favorite Moorish inspirational Rockstar! I share my experiences over a melody in hopes of inspiring others to keep pushing! Life is our chance to make an imprint on the masses and we most times convince ourselves we are small and the whole world misses out! Roqkstar Crew is a community of uplifting, kindness, and ambitious dedication because it's up to us, so we inspire, train and support, join us!