Artist - Songwriter
Kidd Micc’s Instagram
Follow my IG and connect with me wherever you go
Kidd Micc’s Facebook
Check me out on Facebook to see what I’m up to
Kidd Micc’s Twitter
New to Twitter so bare with me 😅
Kidd Micc’s YouTube
Watch my new music video “Fumble”
Kidd Micc’s Snapchat
I can never ghost you on snap 😉
Kidd Micc’s Tik Tok
I’m about to ramped up on some videos 😤
Kidd Micc’s Spotify
Stream my latest music and add me to your playlist
Kidd Micc is on Apple Music
Check out my new Album “No Recess” and Run them streams up 📶
Kidd Micc is on Tidal
For all my Tidal users “No Recess” is ready to stream
Kidd Micc is on SoundCloud
Follow my SoundCloud to hear all of my old and new catalog of music
Get your own Flowpage
Help Center
Report Phishing
Privacy Request
Privacy Policy
Notice at Collection
Terms of Service
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Contact Flowpage