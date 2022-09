Larry Kimmel, Esq.

An AV Preeminent peer-rated attorney and Kimmel Carter’s managing partner, Larry Kimmel is highly regarded by his peers, opposing counsel, and clients alike. Through his passion, his in-depth knowledge of the law and his persuasive abilities, Mr. Kimmel has amassed an impressive record of settlements and verdicts for motor vehicle accident victims, injured workers, and victims of nursing home neglect, including several multimillion dollar settlements.