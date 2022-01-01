King Logan
Congrats!!! you've found me! I would like to start by saying its a pleasure to meet you, and lets get more aquainted.Heres a list of all my links to get you started... Instagram is full of behind the scenes content and sneak peeks, Facebook is for contacting me and letting me know how you feel about my music,lyrics,style,whatever you feel the need to contact me about.Soundcloud gives you the biggest taste of my music so far but spotify and iheart radio are deff catching up!!
My business site for all things Business oriented
Contact me here for client relations regarding ADMHLIVE, SureBET RADIO, lABEL/DISTRIBUTION services, Radio airplay for newer indie artists and so much more!
Magazines are writing, Are you reading it?
A shortlist of recent articles and press releases published so far. More links on my Facebook page! More to come soon!!!
soundcloud
There are lots of amazing tracks on soundcloud that show you a sample of what I can do! Let me know which ones your favorite