King Logan

Congrats!!! you've found me! I would like to start by saying its a pleasure to meet you, and lets get more aquainted.Heres a list of all my links to get you started... Instagram is full of behind the scenes content and sneak peeks, Facebook is for contacting me and letting me know how you feel about my music,lyrics,style,whatever you feel the need to contact me about.Soundcloud gives you the biggest taste of my music so far but spotify and iheart radio are deff catching up!!