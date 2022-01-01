Kingship Chess Academy

Founded March 2019, by Anthony D. Gladden. Kingship Chess Academy understands that the current paradigm for young children is mostly portrayed through negative images. Our primary goal is to impact that paradigm by shifting young mindsets using the game of chess to build self confidence, heighten decision making skills, and sharpen cognitive brain skills. A new sense of confidence in our youth will help equip them to set goals and overcome obstacles in their lives as they learn to navigate through life strategically.