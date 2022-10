KiNGz DeSiGNz

THi$ ViRtuAL Bu$iNe$$ CaRd i$ ONLy ONe tHiNG WE HeRe aT KiNGz DeSiGNz PrOviDE FoR yOu tO HaVe An EaSiER TRaNsiTiON tO DiGiTaL/CoMpUTeR TeCHNoLOGy & ARt OF ALL Type'$ & ORiGiN'$! PuSH "Add To Contacts" Button FoR aN iNsTaNt dOwNLoAd iN yOuR pHoNe Contact'$