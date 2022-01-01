Kioyko

On the rise r&b singer, songwriter and wellness enthusiast Kioyko has been making a name for herself in the music industry with her meditative lyrics, distinctive tone and melodic voice. Her Single Find A Way has touched listeners from Atlanta to all the way to Nigeria. Her second single Learn My Body releases on September 9th of this year! Anticipating to give her fans a more upbeat vibe as she breaks down the anatomy of what it means to learn your body. She has sparked attention in WEB3 with her healing sound as well as her performance at the NFTCON in Las Vegas, NV. Where she opened for multi platinum WEB3 artist Dyl.