Kion Shariff Fulton Wilson

JASPER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL, USAT&F Running for the Jasper County School District, in the state of south carolina. it's was like going to court and awaiting your. the people looking, the food on the ground, the runners dressed in there uniform and runners name, the schools being called by school on announcement & the runners up for there event by event. EATS: the coolers full of drinks, for at the stand, hot wings, burgers, fries, hot dogs & candy or gum. EVENT: I was from Jasper County High School, in the state of south carolina. running against every school in the state of south carolina. our colors were red and black, red on red or red & white. I walked around about 15 minutes to get my self together for the run. which recruiters scouts by run. I was chewing gum. I had my Jasper Jaguar uniform on and the school color were red and white, that morning. morning we took the Jasper sc Jaguars Bus. Everyone was dressed to run at the Hampton County High School, SC For all events a list of names were called on the announcement. My name was called & it was time, I was running the, track & field, long distance, marathon. one hundred lap. coach called for us the announcements went like Jasper county high school. I didn't practice but did go to the weight lifting class. This event was a marathon, a long distance running, which leads into a mile or more one hundred laps and can't take up a television olympics, usatf.org or athletic.net, TROPHY: Starting, in last at the shot of the gun shot, we ran.I ran 10 out of 100 laps, at a pace of, I ran 20 out of 100 laps, at a pace of, I ran 30 out of 100 laps, at a pace of, I ran 40 out of 100 laps, at a pace of, I ran 50 of 100 laps, at a pace of, I ran 60 out of 100 laps, at a pace of, I ran 70 of 100 laps, at a pace of, I ran 80 out of 100 laps, at a pace of, I ran 90 of 100 laps, at a pace of, I ran 100 out of 100 laps THE FINAL: One guy was fast he started in last and shot up like a rocket pass everyone. i did so to and the story had just began in Hampton County, SC. some people taped out on the first lap & some taped out doing the first ten laps. He was the fastest in the marathon & it was his home track the ran to be in second place, very hard. then becoming #1 at the time, I was running so fast, I was working again my energy, at the time, on the Hampton County High School, track & field the fast guy slowed down, I took off did a lap and still had two, whole lap. But this time I was in first place. All had to do was finish as one. I got on that conner of the last lap, everyone " yelling run dude run dude run " but I was running hard. I get from the gum. I chewed early the juice it put knots in my stomach. The final last of the marathon competition, a couple of second, at the finish line. I knotted up in my stomach in pain & started run slow and came to the finish line. In Hampton. THE END. CLASS OF 2007