Klassik Gemz Boutique
Specializing in fashionably affordable accessories for all! We have everything from elegant to glam and work day to date night. We also have items for our dapper gents. Come check us out.
Web boutique
Browse our very diverse selection of $5 accessories. All necklaces come with a FREE matching pair of earrings. We also provide a PREMIUM line of accessories known as the Zi Collection, which are $25 each set. Set you sights high and shop til you drop. We offer several options for payment even sezzle! Coming soon Afterpay