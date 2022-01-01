Knockzilla
EJ Navarro, also known as Knockzilla, is a music producer/engineer born and raised in the Central Coast of California. Specializing in the genres of Hip Hop, R&B and Reggae, with a background in Contemporary Christian and Gospel music.
