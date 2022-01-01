Kingdom of God Global Church
Welcome to the "Special Teaching Ministry" of David E. Taylor: Where millions around the world are experiencing Jesus Face to Face! If I told you that Jesus wanted to meet with you face to face, would you want this amazing experience? Through David E. Taylor's best selling book "Face to Face Appearances from Jesus", teachings, and miracle crusades around the world, millions are experiencing this opportunity of a lifetime! Call 1-877-THE-GLORY for free dream interpretations! Or visit kogg.org
Order David E. Taylor’s best selling book
Face to Face Appearances from Jesus where millions are seeing Jesus Face to Face around the world!