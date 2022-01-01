Kris Powers
Hello, My name is Kris Powers. I am an aspiring Software Engineer with a total of 14 code languages under my belt. I am also an independent owner of a Sports Network, News Network, & Chatbot Service.
Hello, My name is Kris Powers. I am an aspiring Software Engineer with a total of 14 code languages under my belt. I am also an independent owner of a Sports Network, News Network, & Chatbot Service.
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company