Kristin Berchak
Digital media production, website management, graphic design, video editing/producing, social media management and writer.
YouTube Channel_Kristin Berchak
This channel hosts most of my video work I've created over the past few years!
Digital media production, website management, graphic design, video editing/producing, social media management and writer.
YouTube Channel_Kristin Berchak
This channel hosts most of my video work I've created over the past few years!
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company