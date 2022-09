KSystem

We are a DID system who is just trying to survive in the world. I am Virgil, age 19, you will also see around Kara, age 7, Maria, age 26, and Nemesis, no age. Recently we lost our car in a traumatic accident. We are trying to raise money and spirits so we can get back to work. Our work is an artist. We do clay, resin, and digital drawings. We love you guys and any support is great.