katia reddington
free thinker + free researcher. waking up the world, one truth at a time.
Evidence CDC made up the Virus
CDC's virology researchers created viruses, and called them SARS-COV-2.
PRIMAL HACKER
Conspiracy, Spirituality, BIOHACKING - secrets from nature, ancient sages, and cutting-edge science
healing so effective its like having magic powers
enlightened detox - accelerated healing - total protection - ritual space
The Toxic Triad
How Big Food, Big Farming, and Big Pharma Spread Obesity, Diabetes, and Chronic Disease Across the Globe
Del Bigtree - The Vaccine Safety Project
Del presents the facts about Vaccine Safety and Policy in America- giving you the facts you need to make the right choice for you or your child.
Dr. Fuellmich - Crimes against Humanity
provides a clear and rational analysis of today's worldwide psychological manipulation applications.
32 MUST-WATCH VACCINE DOCS
Hundreds of medical doctors and PhD scientists explain the extreme dangers of all vaccines & how they’ve never been proven safe or effective.
Out of Shadows Documentary
mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content
GMO Research
explore the science of GMOs and related pesticides, and their impact on health, agriculture and the environment
Publicly available items of evidence - Voter Fraud
a crowdsourcing tool for organizing anomalies and legal issues
PEGS & anaphylaxis from COVID vax
An investigation identified polyethylene glycol (PEG) as the likely reason two people in the UK suffered anaphylaxis after receiving Pfizer’s COVID vaccine