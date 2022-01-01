KuraBeauty Therapy

An Aesthetician Who Cares A'kura is your licensed Aesthetician and Massage Therapist specializing in creating glowing skin for the entire body. She provides advanced skincare services such as Customized Facials, Vajacials, Chemical Peels, Microdermabrasions and Full Body Waxing. With your goals in mind, A'kura creates customized treatments to tackle the toughest and most stubborn skin issues & is continuously seeking education on new ways to hone in on her craft. She believes that everyone is naturally beautiful and unique, and also understands that most people have insecurities that can hold them back in their life. Her purpose is to enhance your natural beauty and to give you the confidence you need and deserve through glowing skin.