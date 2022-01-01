Chey Breezii

HELLO !! MY NAME IS CHEY BREEZII !!! THANKS FOR VISITING MY PAGE TODAY!! DUE TO COVID-19 SOME SERVICES MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE !!! MASK ARE REQUIRED IN SHOP AT ALL TIMES !!! WALK INS IS ALSO LIMITED PLEASE CALL AND SEE CAN YOU BE SQUEEZED IN BEFORE COMING !! THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING !! SERVICES: | KUSTOMIZED WIGZ | HAIR STYLES | EYELASHES | FACIALS | MAKEUP | FLYERS | LOGOS |BUSINESS CARDS & MORE