Kevin “Kwiz” Ryan

Kevin “Kwiz” Ryan is a musician, producer, composer, audio engineer and artist development specialist from Bronx, NY. His professional resume begins as a vocal arranger for Jeff Redd's "I Found Loving" (Uptown/MCA) with his first production release, Brazilian Lady, appearing on Redd's debut album. Since then, Kwiz's professional resume has continued to evolve and expand over 25 years with credits including numerous Grammy Award winning and platinum selling artists that rival the top producers in today's music industry. Producer B. Tate from "Shrine for the Black Madonna" says, "Kwiz is authentic". His musical goal is to make you dance, love, and cry, think, hate, make love, make babies, seek therapy, give therapy, hug your mom/dad/sister/brother/son/daughter and scream. Kwiz's production credits include Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, T.I., Slick Rick, Earth Gyrlz, The Family Stand, Tashan, Tiffany Moníque, Bliz Kardai, Flight School Alumni and many more. In the areas of mixing/mastering, he has lent his expertise to artists such as Pit Bull (2012 Tour), Papoose’s 2015 album “You Can’t Stop Destiny”, The Goodfellaz, Earth Gyrlz, Dark Skinned Assassin, Tiffany Moníque, Bliz Kardai and more. Kwiz has also operated as Recording Engineer for BET’s “Black Girls Rock” award show and notably, Multi-Platinum Grammy-award winning superstar, Beyoncé, for her last four world tours, as well as her historic 2013 & 2015 SuperBowl Halftime Performances. In the world of television, Kwiz has been a freelance composer for ESPN since 2000 with credits including the theme for "NBA Access with Ahmad Rashad" as well as ABC's "NBA Inside Stuff", the closing theme for HBO’s "The Execution Machine". He's also has done various production work for Capitol, MCA, Universal, Columbia, Avatar/A&M, Sutra, Tu Da Beat (indie), Lucy Kool (indie), Smoke/Universal record, Rhythm 252 (indie) record labels. Over the span of his musical career, Kwiz has operated as a writer, vocal arranger, remixer, Director of A&R (Gutter Keys Records), audio programmer and a technical consultant. Audio Programmer Kwiz is an audio programmer (Digital Performer) who has toured across the globe in this role for several of today's most notable, Grammy-award winning & platinum recording artists including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ciara, Brandy, Monica, J-Lo, Jill Scott, Ledisi, Missy Elliott, Estelle, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Kanye West, Keri Hilson, George Michael, Action Bronson, Rachel Platten and more. He has operated as audio supervisor / programmer for several historical events & performances including Black Girls Rock, NFL Superbowl Halftime Performance (Beyoncé), The White House Correspondent's Dinner and First Lady Michelle Obama's 50th birthday celebration. Kwiz was also the audio programmer/recording engineer for Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s groundbreaking "On The Run 1 & 2" summer stadium tours, as well as with Beyonce on her "Formation" stadium world tour and lastly Beyonce's ground breaking Coachella performances! Kwiz's specialties include music production, mixing, mastering, artist development and management. His company, Rhythm Lab, is a music production company and studio facility is located in Bronx, NY.