L4B

The need for Love4Bukwo Regional Hospital grew out of great need and many sad stories that ended up in death due to lack of healthcare. There is one government hospital in Bukwo which is required to serve the whole community, yet there is no medical equipment in the facility. The community is left to transport their loved ones across the border to Kenya. The exchange rate makes its difficulty for the residents to afford healthcare in Kenya. The poor roads cause delay of care- all combined, many residents have lost loved ones enroute. Lets join hands to provide basic healthcare needs to the people of Bukwo.