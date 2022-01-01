LA Coconut Man

Our goal is to provide Legendary Service by supplying the community with local, FRESH young green coconuts. We bring tradition from the village to the community by keeping the water untouched and cutting it open right in front of our customers. We also provide education on the importance of young green coconuts for health. These young green coconuts are local, freshly picked, organic, vegan, and chemical free. This is also known as the water only touched by God. We do deliveries, parties and private events.