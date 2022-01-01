Join Us In Our LadyTitans Lounge!

On the 2nd Wednesday of Every Month we host our LadyTitans Lounge. It's a place where we can come together mid-month to chat about anything that might be on our minds and network to meet other women in the trades and their allies. Join us for a mid-week coffee break and to just chat! Click the image above to sign up! ☝🏽