Best Study Spots in Tulsa and at TU
Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge
Coffee shop with amazing music, people, sandwiches, and of course coffee!
Fulton Street Books & Coffee
Close to TU and an amazing place to meet new people and study in peace
Central Tulsa Library
Amazing library in downtown Tulsa, right beside the BOK center
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion House
The house is right on sorority row across from the Union!
Lorton Performance Center
Upstairs in the main lobby are some comfy chairs, huge tables, and live music from other classes!
