LaFusion

8X Multi Platinum Producer Songwriter LaFusion Publishing (ASCAP) LaFusion Loops Library Content Now Available on Sounds.com by Native Instruments (Modern Reggaeton Loops Vol. 1) (Latin Pop Rhythmic Guitars) Arranger for Film and TV Ads (Music Supervisors Welcome) Polio Syndrome Survivor Born in San Juan 🇵🇷 Located in📍Central Florida ➕God is my strength➕ YouTube: @LaFusionTV Facebook.com/LaFusionProduce Producer Credits Yaga y Mackie, Yansel Garcia, Ruzzo, JLanny, YaliscaYNeo, Casper Magico, Gerry Capo, Ariela Rose, Nove Alchibany, Navil Rox, Kodeina, Master Joe, and many more