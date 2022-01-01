LambdaKappaNu_ΘΚΜ_HawaiiChapter

Theta Kappa Mu (ΘΚΜ) Hawaii Chapter of Lambda Kappa Nu (ΛΚΝ) Sorority, Inc. A diverse multicultural sisterhood, dedicated to community service. Lambda Kappa Nu (ΛΚΝ) Sorority, Inc. was founded March 21, 2021, in New Jersey by four likeminded women looking for women of any race, creed, or background. Embody the values and connection with our 7 pillars of Sisterhood, creating a diverse multicultural sisterhood. A true Sisterhood dedicated to community services, and building a healthier future for ourselves, family, communities and the world. Lambda Kappa Nu, Inc was created for women with post secondary education ( during and after). We also accept Professional Business Entrepreneur with at least 4 years in business. Women may apply for membership in person or online who meet eligibility. Regardless of how or where you attended your post secondary education.