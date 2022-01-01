L.A.M.P. Mentor Program Fundraiser

L.A.M.P stands for Leadership, Achievement, Management, and Professionalism and is the signature program of the Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation. It is a free program for African American High School males that allows mentees to interact and learn from successful male mentors in the community. The mentees get exposure to culture, success skills they will use every day, and lessons on how to navigate problems they may face in the world. It instills a quest for excellence and each graduating senior is awarded a college scholarship at the end of the program. Please help us support L.A.M.P. by donating to our Fundraiser and adding your name to one or more squares on our Fundraising GRID. Thank You!