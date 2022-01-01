Las Carretas Taco Shop

We first opened our doors in 1998. Being a first generation family owned and operated business, we take pride in not only our great costumer service but also our mouth watering food. Our thriving business has grown over the years. In the last few we have started to share our love for authentic Mexican food even further. Through our catering services, we have helped families lighten the stress of party planning by taking care of their food at a myriad of festivities such as weddings, baby showers, birthday parties, etc. You can also find us on social media such as Facebook and Instagram @lascarretastacoshop.