La Scharlene Green-Bass
Welcome My name is La Scharlene Green-Bass Being a Hygenist for over 20 years, an oral systemic educator, coupled with my love for travel, has helped me find my passion. My journey to entrepreneurship has made me realize I can help change the narrative of my family, friends and clients mindset of what is healthy. I love helping people by sharing my knowledge and skills through my Businesses.
Customer Information Form
Please fill out the form in its entirety for better service.