LaTequa Mills

is an advocate, author, speaker, coach and the reigning Ms. Plus US United. As a natural teacher and encourager, she has spent countless hours mentoring girls and women to achieve their fullest potential in every area of their lives. Understanding the power of being aligned with oneself through the realization that you are born with everything you need already inside of you, she began Glam Master U. in 2019 to help empower women to be the celebrities of their own lives.