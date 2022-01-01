Layla May + dog mom Karoline
Kono's Kitchen Treats
Layla goes crazy for Kono’s freeze dried treats! They build such a great community through their Instagram and give some of their profits to a rescue.
Starmark Swing 'n Fling - my affiliate link
Her favorite toy ever! It fits easily into my treat pouch so we take it with us on walks when she deserves an extra special reward.
Bocce's Bakery Treats - my affiliate link
We’ve bought multiple flavors and she has loved them all! I love how they come out with limited edition/holiday flavors, too.
Full Moon Treats - my affiliate link
I love using these when training. Super easy to grab and give to Layla because they are already broken apart into small pieces.
West Paws Toppl - my affiliate link
I love to use this as a food enrichment activity. We have the large and small. They fit together to make it harder to get the kibble/treats out.
Zuke's Treats - my affiliate link
These crunchy treats round off our treat box so we have a little bit of everything. These are low in calorie & so many come in a bag!
Stick Ice Cube Tray - my affiliate link
I like to use these to freeze coconut oil, yogurt, water with fruit, and chicken broth. They fit easily into her Kong.
Reusable Food Pouches - my affiliate link
I started using these to easily treat when she has her muzzle on. They are so convenient to take on walks too. I fill one w/ PB, pumpkin & yogurt.
Pig Toy - my affiliate link
Oink oink! She loves it & at least it’s a different noise than a squeak 😂
Benebone Dog Chew - my afiliate link
We have gone through multiple of these. They are very durable, but I think loose flavor over time. Still goes nuts for them though!