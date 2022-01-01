Le Cierge

Le Cierge is a Woman-owned and Family-operated home-fragrance boutique. Jocelyn, with her sons Kevin and Armani, founded Le Cierge with the deliberate intentions to deliver hospitality, luxe home-fragrance solutions, and custom fragrance pathways throughout your home. While having wonderful fragrances throughout their own homes is important, moving throughout each living area and blending the aromas from one room to the next is consistent with the highlight offering of Le Cierge called "Savor Transitioning." The Le Cierge Trio understands that home-fragrance solutions are more than just a candle or sachet, but in fact is a mood and emotion influencer. This team understands the clients they serve and products they deliver. They agree that "People want to feel good and be treated very well." So, taking great pride in their products, packaging, product knowledge, and offering live assistance is the foundation in which Le Cierge has been developed.