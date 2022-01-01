Le Couture Bloom

We offer the finest five-star flower bulbs & rhizomes at competitive prices. We are passionate about what we do … and it shows! Your #1 trusted source for high quality flowers! We're passionate about what we do here at Le Couture Bloom - we have been for a long time. To us, having a flower nursery business is one that creates a connection between people & nature. Having flowers and plants in our lives encourages us to live better, and when we give them, it makes the people around us feel loved, celebrated and valued. We like to say that our products give "a little infusion in life," and we're big promoters of that. Family is at the heart of our business, and we are fortunate to share our mission of bringing more beauty into the world.