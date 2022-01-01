Ledora Yerks-Birdlow, LPC, NCC, Sexologist
My work in mental health began in 2000, and I combine my experience with a passion for helping people grow. With me, individuals and couples from all walks of life are welcome. I take a holistic, communication-based approach to each concern, from developing healthier relationships and strengthening marriages to simply taking care of you.
