Leg Up Legal
Are you interested in going to law school, but not sure where to start? Come join the first 100% virtual, nationwide, prelaw mentoring program to connect with attorney mentors.
Law Students
Join our Law Student Covid-19 Job Hunting Support Group for job postings and job hunting tips!
Sign-up for our newsletter!
Get free events every week and free resources for prelaw and current law students straight to your inbox!
Watch our free events on YouTube!
We have tons of videos about law school, networking, different legal career paths, and more!
Follow #RealLawyersOfLinkedIn on LinkedIn
We feature two new lawyers in different practice areas that you can connect with every week!