Leroy "Bo" Baggins

I am Leroy Bo Baggins. Born Feb. 18, 1985 Under Code Name Tony Terrell Prosser(TTP). The meaning of the name Leroy is King, Bo(Beau) Means Beautiful, and Baggins is for the bags of potential hidden deep within my soul. Music has been in my life even before I could remember. I can remember listening to Goodie MOB(Soul Food Album) and actually paying attention to the words back in Seoul Korea 2001, that was the day I realized my true passion. In 2002 with our transition back to AMERICA, San Diego, CA, to be exact. I started making beats, writing, producing, and engineering for our group RMC. Although I didn’t release a mixtape until “Smokeless in Seattle” in 2014, I have been perfecting my craft and now is the time for a revolution.