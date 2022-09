LetsGoJoke

Age: 21 (soon to be 22) Nationality: Puerto Rican Games I 💜: R6, Rocket League, Wizard101, and Smite Games I 🎮:Smite, Rocket League, R6, Splitgate, bo3(sometimes),GtaRP, and phasmophobia. Things ill be trying to do: make youtube videos and tiktoks.