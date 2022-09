Let’s Slumber It

Let's Slumber It provides tent sleepovers and luxury picnics in the Des Moines metro area. We provide over the top and unforgettable sleepovers and luxury picnics styled in over 40 themes. We are full service! We deliver, set up/style your event and then return the next morning to tear down, pick up and wash all items. No stress or work for you so you can enjoy your party.