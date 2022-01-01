Lewcid.

🌊💫Mainstream Underground🌊💫 #NoSad : The Real DMV Baby, From DC Schools to Maryland To College in Virginia, Lewcid. better known as Lewcid. The Wavestar 🌊💫 has become a Media Mobster, Singer/Songwriter, Rapper, Influencer, Comedian, Tuning Waves in every genre with his stylistic Devices, Cutting cadences, Futuristic Retro Beats, and Flamboyant Flows in which he calls Mainstream Underground. Originally Hailing from Waldorf, Maryland now residing in Virginia Beach, Virginia Lewcid. has been pushing his narrative throughout the nation Under his Independent label WaveStar Digital. In the early stages of his music career Lewcid's career, he was a charter member of the Alt Rap band SLEEZY. he/goat