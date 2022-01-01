Lexie Turns 30
Come by and celebrate with us! We will be celebrating by the pool (nearby indoor seating available). Throughout the evening, there will be an optional murder mystery plot. Someone may fall overboard, hopefully not you. Check out the party details below. To join the murder mystery party, be sure to text by clicking the chat bubble below. See ya there! :)
Will you be joining the murder mystery party? Accents & character attire are welcome! Character details will be mailed out when you RSVP. :)