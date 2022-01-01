Luis H. Ramírez M.Ed

30 years of experience in public education and a demonstrated history of working in the education management industry in both urban and inner-city settings within both a charter system and traditional school districts. Throughout my tenure I have reflected a strong vision that has focused on student and family growth through inclusion, restorative practices, PBIS, and teacher support via specific professional development targeting the needs of students and teachers. Currently working with LACOE and LMU as a Leadership Coach and Fieldwork Instructor respectively. Volunteer as a steering committee Co-Policy Coordinator for Trauma Informed Los Angeles, and served as a past commissioner for the Santa Monica Public Safety Reform & Oversight Commission.