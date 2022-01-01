Life Lab Music

Welcome to Life Lab Music! My name is Damon Downs and I'm a professional audio producer/engineer, as well as the owner of Life Lab Business, Music & Graphic Design LLC. Our mission is to assist you whether you are a songwriter, musical artist, singer, or a podcast influencer; I'm here to help YOU. Do you need background music or a voice-over for an advertisement? Do you want to make your song come to life without having to book time at an expensive studio? Do you need a track to compliment your lyrics? I can help you with that.