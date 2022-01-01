Life’s a Polyp
Jenny is a Rare Disease Advocate for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) and Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS). Through LAP she focuses on raising awareness about FAP and SBS and patient empowerment. Jenny started the NORD FAP Research Fund in 2015 and donates profits to the fund from LAP Shop and her FAP Children's Book.
One Cancer Place
One Cancer Place, the first patient-powered cancer learning community. Mission: To create a global, all-cancer patient-led learning community connected to innovative treatment offerings.
Patients Rising Ambassador
To provide education, resources, and advocacy for people living with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.