Life’s a Polyp
Life’s a Polyp 's Avatar

Life’s a Polyp

Jenny is a Rare Disease Advocate for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) and Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS). Through LAP she focuses on raising awareness about FAP and SBS and patient empowerment. Jenny started the NORD FAP Research Fund in 2015 and donates profits to the fund from LAP Shop and her FAP Children's Book.