Lila Simonee

Victoria Casado known professionally as Lila Simonee, is a rapper/singer born in 93, Bronx NY, raised in the Lower East Side. She started her career in music singing for the shekinah choir at the LFT church in Brooklyn Ny, under the direction of bishop Hezekiah Walker. She is known for her melodic voice & quick witted punchlines. When she’s not making music, her entrepreneur side shines. Her eye for fashion has has helped her launch a clothing line, Lavish by Lila V, that can be found in the Livingston mall in Nj.