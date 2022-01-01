Lisa Coleman

I am a professional Mortgage Loan Originator who can deliver competitively priced loans with personal hands-on service. I started in the mortgage industry in 1998 and over the years I have built strong relationships with my clients and business partners. I believe that every client is my most important customer and will put my years of knowledge to work to find the right mortgage program for my client's financial situation. I am committed to delivering the best customer service possible by providing honesty, integrity, and dependable service throughout the loan process. Specialties: Sales, Leadership, Training, Speaking, Trainer, Instructor, Relationship Development, Prospecting, Operations, Management, Leader, Mortgage, Loans, Loan Officer working with First Time Home buyers, Conventional, FHA and VA financing, Self Employed borrowers with complicated tax returns.