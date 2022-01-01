Logan Maiatico Foundation
The Logan Maiatico Foundation has been established to continue the legacy of Logan Maiatico, Logan was loved by all of his friends, family and community and was know for spreading love to everyone he interacted with.
© 2022 the dtx company
